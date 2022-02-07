Oil Major, Asian Partners Plan Fuel Cells for High Seas Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipping: battery power. File Image / Pixabay.

An oil major has teamed up with Asian partners to develop battery power for merchant ships.

The batteries, solid oxide fuel cells, use common gas such as hydrogen as the main source of fuel. The cells command a high power output relative to their size making them applicable for big ships like oil tankers.

The project's roll out is set for three years' time.

Shell, Doosan Fuel Cell and Hyundai form the core partnership to be joined later by a shipowner and classification society, according to South Korean business news provider Aju News.

As part of its development, a 600-kilowatt system will be trialled as an auxiliary power unit on ships plying international trade routes for more than a year.