Doosan FuelCell Adds Shipbuilder to Fuel Cell Drive

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fuel cell technology: aimed at shipping. File Image / Pixabay.

Korean fuel cell manufacturer Doosan FuelCell has signed an agreement with fellow shipbuilder Korea Offshore & Shipbuilding to develop solid oxide fuel cells for ships.

The memorandum of understanding signed between the two companies forms part of the company's strategy to develop more efficient solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC).

According to environmental news provider Green Car Congress, the goal is "to localize cells and stacks and to mass-produce SOFC systems in Korea from 2024".

The move follows Doosan's November announcement to work with Navig8 on to trial its fuel cell designs of one the latter's ships.

Until now, the company has been focused on land-based fuel cells.