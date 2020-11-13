Doosan FuelCell Joins Forces With Navig8 on Fuel Cell Development

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The fuel cell will allow the ship to run with significantly reduced emissions. Image Credit: Doosan FuelCell

South Korea's Doosan FuelCell has signed a memorandum of understanding with shipping company Navig8 to develop fuel cells for use in shipping, the technology company said this week.

The companies will mount a solid oxide fuel cell on one of Navig8's petrochemical carriers to test its potential as a marine energy source, Doosan said in a statement on its website.

"Fuel cells for ships are expected to lead to innovation in basic design of ships as they have higher power generation efficiency than existing ship oils, and fuel cell modules can be freely arranged inside ships," Doosan said.

The use of fuel cells may be one way for parts of the shipping industry to eliminate their greenhouse gas emissions.