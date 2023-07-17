New Cruise Design Holds Promise of Zero Emissions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Design incorporates sail and solar power. File Image / Pixabay.

An emissions-cutting design for a cruise ship that incorporaties a number of new, propulsion technologies has been developed by high-end cruise operator Ponant.

The company is in the process of selecting a ship yard to build the ship which should be ready by 2030, according to the company.

The vessel's design is in line with new European and international regulations on greenhouse gas emissions and is "a major advance in shipbuilding with selection of equipment and materials based on an analysis of their life cycle through to the recycling of waste", the company said.

The ship's energy requirements will be met by a combination of wind power, solar panels and fuel cells using liquid hydrogen.

In addition, it will have onboard carbon capture equipment and use a "bespoke energy management system to control and distribute power without any generators being in service".

The newbuild project is headlined as Swap2Zero which stands for sustainable, wind-assisted propulsion, zero-emission ready.