Montfort Launches Fujairah VLSFO Supply After Uniper Refinery Acquisition

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The UAE's port of Fujairah is the world's third-largest bunkering hub. File Image / Pixabay

Commodities firm Montfort is adding VLSFO to its bunker supply offering at Fujairah after acquiring Uniper Energy's refinery at the UAE hub earlier this year.

As of August 20, the firm will offer VLSFO, HSFO and LSMGO at Fujairah, it said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

"As a successful provider of physical bunker supply in the region since 2021, we are now adding the supply of very low-sulfur fuel oils (VLSFO) to our portfolio," the company said.

The company operates three bunker barges in the region with a total delivery capacity of 100,000 mt/month of marine fuels.

Montfort completed its acquisition of Uniper Energy DMCC in May. The business, now renamed Fort Energy Refining Middle East DMCC, operates a 65,000 b/d refinery at Fujairah, which produces more than 30 million barrels per year of low-sulfur bunker fuels.

Montfort delivered a total of 955,000 mt of marine fuels in Fujairah and Singapore last year.