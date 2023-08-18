BUNKER JOBS: New Sea Generation Seeks Bunker Trader in Italy

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Naples office. Image Credit: New Sea Generation

Marine fuels trading firm New Sea Generation is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Italy.

The company is looking for candidates with a relevant degree, fluent English and Italian and preferably some experience in shipping, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn earlier this month.

The role is based in the company's Naples office.

"On daily basis you will be in touch with your customers and reach out to new prospects within our areas," the company said in the advertisement.

"Efficiently you will improve both our customer portfolio and enhance our supply chain.

"Together we will make a prospect for your work and you will contribute with ideas and feedback to our team."

