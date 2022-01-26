Balearia to Run Battery-Powered Ferry on Ibiza-Formentera Route

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company presented the vessel concept at an industry event earlier this month. Image Credit: Balearia

Ferry company Balearia plans to run a battery-powered zero-emission vessel on the Ibiza-Formentera route.

The company presented the vessel concept at an industry event earlier this month, it said in a statement on its website. The ship is currently under construction at the Armon de Vigo shipyard and is due to enter service in the summer of 2023.

As well as running the ferry on battery power, the company will use the vessel to test hydrogen fuel cell technology with a 100 KW system providing some of the power used on board.

"Our goal is to use this ship as a small-scale test laboratory to learn about this fuel and apply this knowledge in the long term, when a more mature and stable storage system than the current compressed hydrogen is expected to be available," Adolfo Utor, president of Balearia, said in the statement.