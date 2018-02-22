Nauticor Expands LNG Bunker Supply to Rotterdam

120 tonnes of LNG was delivered to container ship Wes Amelie. Image Credit: Nauticor

Nauticor today said it has extended its liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunker supply network to the Port of Rotterdam.

The first stem of saw 120 metric tonnes (mt) (six truck loads) of LNG delivered to container ship Wes Amelie on February 20, 2018.

Launched last year, the 1,036 TEU containership was the world's first box ship converted to use LNG bunkers.

Delivery of the bunkers was via truck at a rate of 40 mt of LNG per hour. Noted by Nauticor to be a new speed record, it was achieved by two LNG trucks unloading simultaneously.

"Another important milestone for the development of the LNG supply infrastructure in North & Baltic Seas will be our new LNG bunker vessel, which will be put into operation before the end of this year," said Sonja Neßhöver, Director of the LNG Portfolio of Nauticor.

In 2017 the Port of Rotterdam sold 1,500 mt of LNG (LNG) bunkers, according to data from the port authority, along with 9.8 million mt of traditional oil-based bunkers.