Glocal Green Signs Green Methanol Supply Deal with Heidelberg Materials

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Heidelberg Materials will deploy a cement vessel powered by green methanol in early 2028. Image Credit: Glocal Green

Norway-based Glocal Green has signed a green methanol offtake agreement with Heidelberg Materials’ Norwegian unit, alongside plans to establish a bunkering facility at Breviksterminalen in Norway.

A core part of the deal is the development of storage, distribution, and bunkering infrastructure to improve fuel availability for vessels, Glocal Green said in a press release on its website this week.

The facility will be located near Heidelberg Materials’ cement plant and is expected to support a methanol-powered cement carrier from 2028, while also serving other users.

In December 2025, Germany’s Hartmann Group announced a partnership with Heidelberg Materials Northern Europe to develop a methanol-fuelled cement carrier, with deployment expected in early 2028.

The move targets a key barrier to methanol uptake, limited bunkering infrastructure, by linking supply with demand.

The project builds on work under the Green Shipping Programme and is part of wider plans to expand methanol bunkering capacity along Norway’s coast.