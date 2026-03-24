Port of Helsingborg Adds Emergency Energy Surcharge Amid Fuel Price Surges

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The surcharge will take effect from April 1, 2026. Image Credit: Helsingborg

Sweden’s Port of Helsingborg has announced the introduction of an emergency energy surcharge in response to sharply rising fuel costs.

The unrest in the Middle East and disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have driven a significant increase in energy prices, particularly for HVO biofuel used in its operations, it said in a press release on March 16.

The surcharge will take effect from April 1, and will apply to all cargo units handled over the quay, whether loaded or discharged.

It will be variable and adjusted monthly based on the price of the HVO product consumed by the port.

The port highlighted that its operations are energy-intensive and therefore exposed to fuel price volatility, noting a “dramatic surge” in HVO prices in recent weeks.

The mechanism for the surcharge is based on an average energy consumption of 5.31 litres of HVO per unit handled, with pricing linked to Neste MY Renewable Diesel, according to details outlined in the document.

The surcharge will remain in place for as long as energy costs stay elevated.