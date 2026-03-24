BUNKER JOBS: TotalEnergies Seeks LNG Bunker Trader Europe in Geneva

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The position will be based in Geneva. Image Credit: TotalEnergies

French energy producer TotalEnergies is seeking to hire an LNG Bunker Trader, Europe in Geneva.

The company is looking for candidates with over 10 years of experience in commodity trading or hedge fund environments, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following experience for the role:

10+ years of experience in commodity trading and/or hedge fund environments

Mandatory experience in marine bunkering

LNG trading experience is highly valuable

Strong knowledge of physical trading, hedging mechanisms and international commodity contracts

Proven ability to operate in high-paced, volatile markets with direct P&L responsibility

Strong commercial acumen and relationship management skills

Rigorous, self-driven and proactive mindset

Comfortable operating within governance frameworks and delegation of authority

Ability to travel and work in a highly international environment

Fluent in English (French is a plus)

For more information, click here.