EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: TotalEnergies Seeks LNG Bunker Trader Europe in Geneva
Tuesday March 24, 2026
The position will be based in Geneva. Image Credit: TotalEnergies
French energy producer TotalEnergies is seeking to hire an LNG Bunker Trader, Europe in Geneva.
The company is looking for candidates with over 10 years of experience in commodity trading or hedge fund environments, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.
The advertisement lists the following experience for the role:
- 10+ years of experience in commodity trading and/or hedge fund environments
- Mandatory experience in marine bunkering
- LNG trading experience is highly valuable
- Strong knowledge of physical trading, hedging mechanisms and international commodity contracts
- Proven ability to operate in high-paced, volatile markets with direct P&L responsibility
- Strong commercial acumen and relationship management skills
- Rigorous, self-driven and proactive mindset
- Comfortable operating within governance frameworks and delegation of authority
- Ability to travel and work in a highly international environment
- Fluent in English (French is a plus)
For more information, click here.