BUNKER JOBS: Italy's New Sea Generation Seeks Junior Trader

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role will be based in the firm's office in Monte di Procida in Italy. Image Credit: New Sea Generation

New marine fuel trading firm New Sea Generation is seeking to hire a junior bunker trader.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and Italian, a relevant degree and preferably some experience of the shipping industry, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn this week.

The role will be based in the firm's office in Monte di Procida in Italy.

"We are looking for driven individuals who enjoy the challenge of building a business," the company said in the job posting.

"It will especially appeal to those that enjoy working in an entrepreneurial and inclusive team environment."

New Sea Generation was launched earlier this year.