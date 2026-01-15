Reederei F. Laeisz Adopts Sealenic AI Tool for Ship and Shore Teams

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sebastian Toft is the Co-Founder and Managing Director of Sealenic. Image Credit: Sealenic

German shipowner Reederei F. Laeisz has rolled out Sealenic’s AI-based operational intelligence platform across its fleet and shore teams.

The system is now in use on 23 vessels, including gas carriers, container ships and car carriers, as well as by fleet operations, HSE and technical staff ashore, the two companies said in a press release on Thursday.

Maritime technology firm Sealenic said the platform brings together company procedures, vessel data and regulatory requirements to give crews and shore teams clear, up-to-date guidance for daily operations.

Reederei F. Laeisz has worked with Sealenic as a development partner since 2024, testing early versions of the platform before the full rollout.

"Reederei F. Laeisz combines two centuries of maritime experience with a modern approach to fleet operations," Sebastian Toft, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Sealenic, said.

"They saw early how fast operational information is changing and getting more fragmented and complex."