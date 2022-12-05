South Africa's FFS Refiners Hires Marine Sales and Trading Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in Cape Town. File Image / Pixabay

Durban-based FFS Refiners has hired a new sales and trading manager for its marine fuels division.

Mark Wild has joined the company as marine sales and trading manager in Cape Town as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Sunday.

Wild was previously in a sales and business development role for scooter manufacturer Silence SA, and had earlier worked in various marine fuel roles for ABK Bunkering & Trading, Amoil, Scandinavian Bunkering, Bunkers International, Vunani Trading, OW Bunker and Cape Bunkers.

FFS supplies marine fuels at 14 South African ports and harbours, according to the company's website.