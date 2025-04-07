FOBAS Bulletin: Off-Spec Density in the ARA Region

by FOBAS

In recent days, FOBAS has tested several samples from ARA (Antwerp, Rotterdam and Amsterdam) with density results exceeding the ISO8217 specification limit of 991.0 kg/m3 for an RMG380 grade fuel.

The off-spec samples were both high and low sulphur residual fuels with density results ranging from 992.2 to 995.9 kg/m3.

Fuels with high density in the ranges seen can most likely still be used; however, certain precautions would need to be made.

The fuel density is particularly important in relation to the operation of onboard purifiers, and although many purifiers are designed to allow use on high density fuels, up to the 1010.0 kg/m3 of an RMK grade, this is still something that would need to be confirmed and any adjustments made as necessary.

From a commercial point of view, the higher Density may represent an over loading, which while not initially as much of a concern as a short loading due to low density is still concern due to the lack of confidence therefore in the bunker quantity measurements.

As ever, attention should be given to the collection of representative bunker samples during any bunkering. It should be ensured that all parties have witnessed the sampling process and have signed witness forms accordingly, and that the supporting documentation includes records of all the samples considered representative of the fuel as loaded.

Please let us know if you would like further information or if you have concerns over any particular fuel.

If you require any further information about this Bulletin, please contact us at fobas@lr.org or speak to one of our consultants on +44 (0)330 414 1000 (Southampton UK), +44 (0)1642 440991 Redcar (UK), +65 3163 0888 (Singapore), +30 211 990 7732 (Greece). For anything urgent, please contact us via our out of office number, +44 (0)1642 425660.