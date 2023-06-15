EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: World Fuel Services Seeks Operations Specialist in Rotterdam
Thursday June 15, 2023
The role is based in the company's Rotterdam office. Image Credit: World Fuel Services
US-listed global bunker supplier World Fuel Services is seeking to hire an operations specialist in Rotterdam.
The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and a basic knowledge of shipping, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Following up on our bunker fuel deliveries
- Contact and liaise with port agents on vessels expected schedules
- Contact and liaise with bunker suppliers to confirm schedules
- Update World Fuels' customer teams on the progress of these deliveries
- Liaise with customer teams for the upcoming contract deliveries
- Appoint quantity surveyors
- Collect and file incoming VAT documents
- Check if deal files are completed and correct
- Check and file contract nominations
- Process incoming mail
- Handle admin teams queries
For more information, click here.