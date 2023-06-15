BUNKER JOBS: World Fuel Services Seeks Operations Specialist in Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Rotterdam office. Image Credit: World Fuel Services

US-listed global bunker supplier World Fuel Services is seeking to hire an operations specialist in Rotterdam.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and a basic knowledge of shipping, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Following up on our bunker fuel deliveries

Contact and liaise with port agents on vessels expected schedules

Contact and liaise with bunker suppliers to confirm schedules

Update World Fuels' customer teams on the progress of these deliveries

Liaise with customer teams for the upcoming contract deliveries

Appoint quantity surveyors

Collect and file incoming VAT documents

Check if deal files are completed and correct

Check and file contract nominations

Process incoming mail

Handle admin teams queries

For more information, click here.