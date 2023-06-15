BUNKER JOBS: World Fuel Services Seeks Operations Specialist in Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday June 15, 2023

US-listed global bunker supplier World Fuel Services is seeking to hire an operations specialist in Rotterdam.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and a basic knowledge of shipping, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Following up on our bunker fuel deliveries
  • Contact and liaise with port agents on vessels expected schedules
  • Contact and liaise with bunker suppliers to confirm schedules
  • Update World Fuels' customer teams on the progress of these deliveries
  • Liaise with customer teams for the upcoming contract deliveries
  • Appoint quantity surveyors
  • Collect and file incoming VAT documents
  • Check if deal files are completed and correct
  • Check and file contract nominations
  • Process incoming mail
  • Handle admin teams queries

