Aurora Marine Fuels Hires Trader in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Scott was previously a bunker trader for Integr8 Fuels. Image Credit: Harry Scott / LinkedIn

Bunker supplier Aurora Marine Fuels has hired a new trader in London.

Harry Scott has joined the firm as a trader in London as of this month, a company representative told Ship & Bunker.

Scott was previously a bunker trader for Integr8 Fuels from June 2021 to this month.

Aurora Marine Fuels was founded in October 2019 with the aim of building a worldwide bunker trading company, in addition to servicing the bunker requirements of their parent company Borealis Maritime Ltd.

The company is based in London, and now has additional offices in Athens, Hamburg and Istanbul.

The firm is 'expecting further growth in 2024', the company representative said.