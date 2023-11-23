BUNKER JOBS: Trading Firm Seeks Bunker Manager in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Recruitment company Faststream Recruitment is seeking candidates for the role. Image Credit: Faststream Recruitment

A marine fuels trading firm is seeking to hire a bunker manager in London.

Recruitment company Faststream Recruitment highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday, without naming the hiring company.

The advertisement describes the employer as 'a dynamic and rapidly growing player in the global energy industry'.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in bunker trading.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Develop and execute trading strategies to maximize profitability in the bunker fuel market.

Build and maintain strong relationships with suppliers, customers, and industry partners.

Analyze market trends, pricing, and demand to make informed trading decisions.

Monitor and manage trading risks, including exposure to price fluctuations and credit risks.

Lead a team of bunker traders and provide coaching and mentorship.

Collaborate with other departments, including operations, finance, and compliance, to ensure smooth and compliant trading operations.

Stay up-to-date with industry regulations and market developments.

