BUNKER JOBS: BitOil Group Seeks Bunker Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of bunker sales experience and fluent English. Image Credit: BitOil

Oil and products trading group BitOil is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of bunker sales experience and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Trading marine fuel and lubes on a global basis

Researching, developing and maintaining strong business relationship with new clients (shipping, operating and chartering companies)

Initiating contacts with potential customers via phone, email and other sources

Developing your own portfolio

Monitoring the entire supply chain and trade cycle

Monitoring of market development to identify new opportunities

Managing risk exposure and optimize trading strategies

Participating in international bunker conferences (after trial)

Achieving KPIs and quarterly targets

For more information, click here.