EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: BitOil Group Seeks Bunker Trader in Dubai
Monday June 23, 2025
The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of bunker sales experience and fluent English. Image Credit: BitOil
Oil and products trading group BitOil is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Dubai.
The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of bunker sales experience and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Trading marine fuel and lubes on a global basis
- Researching, developing and maintaining strong business relationship with new clients (shipping, operating and chartering companies)
- Initiating contacts with potential customers via phone, email and other sources
- Developing your own portfolio
- Monitoring the entire supply chain and trade cycle
- Monitoring of market development to identify new opportunities
- Managing risk exposure and optimize trading strategies
- Participating in international bunker conferences (after trial)
- Achieving KPIs and quarterly targets
For more information, click here.