BUNKER JOBS: BitOil Group Seeks Bunker Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday June 23, 2025

Oil and products trading group BitOil is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of bunker sales experience and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Trading marine fuel and lubes on a global basis
  • Researching, developing and maintaining strong business relationship with new clients (shipping, operating and chartering companies)
  • Initiating contacts with potential customers via phone, email and other sources
  • Developing your own portfolio
  • Monitoring the entire supply chain and trade cycle
  • Monitoring of market development to identify new opportunities
  • Managing risk exposure and optimize trading strategies
  • Participating in international bunker conferences (after trial)
  • Achieving KPIs and quarterly targets

For more information, click here.

