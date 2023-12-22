Maersk Ships Dodging Suez to Bunker at Start and End of Voyages

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk is the world's second-largest container line. File Image / Pixabay

AP Moller-Maersk's container ships that have been instructed to take longer routes around Africa to avoid the Red Sea will reportedly seek to bunker at the start and end of their voyages.

The company will 'as far as possible' arrange for their ships to bunker at origin or destination, news agency Reuters reported on Friday, citing comments from a company representative.

"In case there is a need for bunkering en route, it would be decided on a case-by-case basis, with Walvis Bay (Namibia) or Port Louis (Mauritius) being the top options," the Maersk representative was cited as saying.

Ships taking longer routes around the Cape of Good Hope are likely to deliver a noticeable boost to global bunker demand for however long the present situation lasts.