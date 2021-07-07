Boxship Ever Given Departs Suez Canal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Ever Given became stuck in the canal on March 23 after strong wind conditions caused a collision with its wall. File Image / Pixabay

The container ship Ever Given, which blocked the Suez Canal earlier this year, has resumed its voyage 106 days after entering the waterway.

The ship was heading north from the Great Bitter Lake as of Wednesday morning, news agency Reuters reported.

The Ever Given became stuck in the canal on March 23 after strong wind conditions caused a collision with its wall. The vessel was refloated on March 29, but has been held in the area since then during legal wrangling between the Egyptian authorities and the owners, charterers and insurers of the ship.

The Suez Canal Authority had originally demanded more than $900 million to release the ship, but this number was periodically lowered during the negotiations and the ship was eventually released after an undisclosed settlement between the parties, Reuters reported.