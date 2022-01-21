BUNKER JOBS: Global Firm Seeks Bunker Trader in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The recruitment company has not named the hiring firm. Image Credit: Imperium Commodity Search

A global marine fuels trading firm is seeking to hire an entry-level bunker trader in London.

The company has a global presence within bunker trading and shipping, recruitment firm Imperium Commodity Search said in a job advertisement on its website on Thursday, without naming the hiring company.

The firm is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience within shipping or marine fuels.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Undertake sales training with the chance to work with and shadow a senior trader on the team to learn the fundamentals of the bunker/marine industry

Responsible for attending the inhouse development program which will give you key insights and knowledge to bunker operations, physical bunker deliveries and processes within the trade cycle

Monitor bunker fixtures whilst assisting the other departments within the business such as claims department giving you exposure to the full coverage bunker trading business

Market the companies trading offerings to customers (shipowners, operators, brokers, charterers) to increase business opportunities and start to build out your own customer portfolio

Manage and handle customer portal to keep update correspondence of enquiries and operations up to date

Build relations with suppliers, customers, operators within the marine fuel/bunker market to increase revenue and business for the company with ability to work in a fast-paced environment

