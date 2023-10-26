DNV Hires Maritime Programme R&D Director in Norway

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tronstad was previously head of shipping and technology at Wilhelmsen New Energy. Image Credit: Tomas Tronstad / LinkedIn

Classification society DNV has hired a programme director for maritime research and development in Norway.

Tomas Tronstad has joined the company as programme director maritime in the DNV Research & Development unit in Norway as of this month, he said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Tronstad was previously head of shipping and technology at Wilhelmsen New Energy from June 2021 to last month.

"I'm fortunate to take over a highly competent team with activities today spanning from data centred solutions including ship autonomy to energy efficiency and decarb of shipping," Tronstad said in the post.

"This is a dream job; just consider that each year DNV invests 5% of its revenue in R&D and innovation, and we are partnering with the industry to boost knowledge and foster improved solutions.

"To co-work with the industry from this mindset, in search for answers to the tremendous challenges facing shipping today, with so many skilled persons inside and outside of DNV will be nothing less than marvellous."