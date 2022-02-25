Moldova-Flagged Bunkering Vessel Damaged in Black Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Details are still being confirmed, and there has been no communication with the vessel. Image Credit: Ukrainian Armed Forces

A Moldovan-flagged bunkering vessel has been damaged in the worsening conflict in the Black Sea.

The Millennium Spirit was hit by a Russian ship 12 miles off the port of Pivdennyi in the outskirts of Odessa, Ukraine's armed forces said in a social media post on Friday. The vessel's commercial controller is Malta-based Millennial Energy Trading, according to shipping intelligence service VesselsValue.

Details are still being confirmed, and there has been no communication with the vessel, according to the statement.

Much of the shipping industry's activity in the Black Sea has been shut down since the Russian invasion of Ukraine earlier this week.

The Sea of Azov has been closed to commercial shipping, and several large shipping firms have stopped calling at Ukrainian ports.