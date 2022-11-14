BP Workers at Rotterdam Refinery Start Work-to-rule

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rotterdam, Erasmus bridge. File Image / Pixabay.

Workers at the BP refinery in Rotterdam have begun work-to-rule industrial action from November 14.

Working-to-rule action represents an escalation of their wage dispute with the company, Reuters reports citing a trades union source.

Whether or not the action will affect market dynamics remains to be seen although the refinery is an important supplier of diesel to northern Europe.

Bunker sources contacted by Ship & Bunker on Monday could see no impact.

The 400,000 barrels a day plant is the biggest in the Netherlands

A work-to-rule action by trades unions aims to put pressure on employers by getting employees to maintain strict adherence to the terms of their contract.