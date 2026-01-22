Interferry Seeks Immediate Halt to 100% EU ETS Coverage for Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ferry association warns that full inclusion will push cargo and passengers from ferries back onto Europe's road network. File Image / Pixabay

Ferry industry trade association Interferry has called for the European Union emissions trading system (EU ETS) coverage of shipping to be frozen at the 70% level applied in 2025, instead of rising to 100% of vessels' emissions this year.

The move to full coverage would put ferries at a competitive disadvantage, as road transport remains exempt from a similar carbon pricing system, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

"This action must remain in place until road transport is also in an ETS and funds collected are actually ringfenced for maritime decarbonization," Mike Corrigan, CEO of Interferry, said.

"The EU must deliver on its promise of a level playing field and ensure its climate policy supports, rather than financially drains, its most forward-looking transport sector," Corrigan added.

The EU ETS has applied to shipping since January 1, 2024, bringing maritime transport into the bloc's carbon market for the first time.

The regime was phased in, with shipping companies required to surrender allowances for 40% of verified emissions in 2024 and 70% in 2025. Full coverage, at 100% of emissions, came into force this year.

The group warned that higher ferry costs could push freight and passengers back onto roads, increasing congestion and emissions.

Interferry also said there is still no clear framework for how ETS revenues collected from shipping will be used to support decarbonisation in the sector.

"As it stands now, ETS creates an adverse incentive, pushing goods and passengers back onto already congested road networks due to higher ferry costs," Johan Roos, Director Regulatory Affairs of Interferry, said.