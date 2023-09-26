Bunker Brokerage Transparensea Fuels Opens London Office

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has hired Harriet Robson to manage its London office. Image Credit: Harriet Robson / LinkedIn

Connecticut-based bunker brokerage Transparensea Fuels has expanded into Europe for the first time with the opening of a new office in London.

The company has hired Harriet Robson to manage its London office, it said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

Robson has previously worked as a bunker broker for NSI and LQM.

"Transparensea was founded with the ambition to challenge established practices, prioritizing honesty and transparency at every touch point of our work," Sandra Ennor, CEO of Transparensea Fuels, said in the statement.

"Our approach means that customers have a trusted, independent and dedicated resource for fuel procurement, which is becoming even more important as we transition to new fuels and bunker buying is increasingly recognized as the strategic priority it truly is.

"Our expansion into Europe today is a testimony to the value that expert and agile boutique partners can bring to the market."

The new office in London will seek to expand the company's business in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.