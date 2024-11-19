Galp Hires New Bunker Trader in Portugal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rita Correia joined the company's bunker team as of October 21. File Image / Pixabay

Energy producer Galp has hired a new bunker trader in Portugal.

Rita Correia joined the company's bunker team as of October 21, a Galp representative told Ship & Bunker by email on Monday.

Galp sold a total of 350,000 mt of marine fuels in the first half of 2024, the company said in July. The firm resumed HSFO supply at the ports of Lisbon, Setubal and Sines in August, having halted them in the run-up to the IMO 2020 transition to focus on VLSFO supply.

In addition to conventional bunkers, the firm also supplies LNG as a bunker fuel and biofuel blends.

Contact details for Correia are as follows:

E-mail: rita.correia@galp.com

Mobile: +351 916 859 354