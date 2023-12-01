BUNKER JOBS: Trading Company Seeks Bunker Trader in London

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

Vernon Jayanathan is the director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd. Image Credit: Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd

Vernon Jayanathan, director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd, shared the following information with Ship & Bunker about an open role with a trading company in London.

I am seeking a seasoned bunker trader to work in the London office of a well-known reputable trading house.

To secure this position the candidate must have at least five years of experience and be in possession of a transferable client portfolio.

The firm is financially stable, so is sure it can fully support whatever trading levels are required, just so long as those accounts fit with the firm's ethos and structure.

The environment on offer is a collaborative one, so someone with a group as opposed to an individual orientation is preferred.

This firm really does believe in looking after its staff so in return, the people who join rarely want to leave. Staff turnover is low.

I would go so far as to say they are one of the best employers in the market.

This business is prepared to pay for talent, so a lucrative package including a solid base salary is on the cards. A generous bonus scheme and private healthcare also awaits.

With all that is on offer whoever comes forward should therefore have unquestionable negotiation skills, be commercial, and possess exceptional sales and account management ability.

If you think you fit the bill, please email me ASAP on:

vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com