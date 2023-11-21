Titan Bunkers Cruise Ship With LNG at Hamburg

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm used its delivery vessel the Green Zeebrugge for the operation. Image Credit: Titan

LNG bunker supplier Titan has supplied an AIDA cruise ship at Hamburg for the first time.

The company delivered about 1,244 m3 of LNG bunkers to the cruise ship Aidanova at the Steinwerder Cruise Terminal in Hamburg on November 11, it said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The firm used its delivery vessel the Green Zeebrugge for the operation.

"This operation exemplifies our commitment to sustainable maritime practices and showcases the efficiency and viability of our cleaner solutions," Titan said in the post.

"This operation would not have been possible without the close cooperation between all parties.

"We, therefore, would like to thank the crew of both vessels who did an excellent job."

LNG remains the dominant alternative fuel choice for now, with supply set up at almost all major bunkering locations. But the future viability of LNG-fuelled ships will rely on the rollout of bio- and synthetic LNG at these ports as well, as shipping firms seek to deliver lower GHG emissions.