Industrial Action Disrupts German Port Operations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hamburg: industrial action. File Image Pixabay.

North German seaports were hit by industrial action on June 17 although support for the action seems to be varied.

Trade union Verdi called for a 'warning' strike on the back of stalled talks between unions and port employers. Affected ports included Hamburg, Bremen and Bremerhaven.

Local and national media are reporting significant disruption to port activities, according to World Cargo News.

Talks between the two sides continue with the 24-hour warning strike set to end early on June 18.

Meanwhile, Hamburg port services provider Flotte Hamburg has ordered to electric-powered workboats, according to Baird Maritime. The vessels can run at 7.5 knots with enough battery power for daily operation. Traditional combustion engines are banned from port waters from 2030.