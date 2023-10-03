KPI OceanConnect Hosts Alternative Fuels & Carbon Markets Forum

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Michalis Manassakis, Managing Director, KPI OceanConnect Athens. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect Athens

KPI OceanConnect last Wednesday held an Alternative Fuels & Carbon Markets Forum to discuss biofuels and carbon markets with its clients in Greece.

Speakers included KPI OceanConnect’s Jesper Sørensen, Global Head of Alternative Fuels & Carbon Markets, and from Bunker Holding, Valerie Ahrens, Senior Director of New Fuels & Carbon Markets and Manja Ostertag, Head of Biofuels. They were joined by Maria Tzigianni of Bureau Veritas’ VeriFuel.

The 100+ guests were given presentations on the range of subjects including the biofuel products available to the marine sector, how the market for these products is shaped by the oil market and other factors, and they also learnt about pilot projects that had tested the performance of biofuels.

"As the shipping sector tackles the decarbonisation challenge, it is important that we help our partners to understand the changes that are happening in the marine energy market. And that we work to build trust in the supply of products that will drive forward the energy transition in our sector," said Michalis Manassakis, Managing Director, KPI OceanConnect Athens.

The event is one a many being held by bunker companies ahead of the an upcoming milestone for the industry next year when the EU ETS Emissions Trading System becoming applicable to marine shipping from January 1, 2024.

KPI OceanConnect is part of the Bunker Holding group, who today said it now has biofuel bunker avails in over 80 ports.