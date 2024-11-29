Molgas Launches LNG Bunkering in UK

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm bunkered the new Calmac Ferries vessel Glen Sannox in Troon, Scotland on Thursday. Image Credit: Molgas

Gas firm Molgas Group has expanded its LNG bunker physical supply footprint to the UK.

The firm bunkered the new Calmac Ferries vessel Glen Sannox in Troon, Scotland on Thursday, Johannes Richter, group leader for marine at Molgas, told Ship & Bunker on Friday.

As well as the Calmac business in Troon, the company plans further supply with other clients and vessels at Inverness, Aberdeen and Peterhead in Q1, before expanding further to Immingham and Sunderland.

"The idea is to further expand our multi-truck-to-ship business and deliver across multiple ports in the UK," Richter said.

"We aim on delivering from one truck with 20 tons up to 100-160 tons via Multi Piece Skids which can bring in 4 trailers (80 tons roughly) at the same time."