KPI OceanConnect Hires Sales Manager in Denmark From Dan-Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global hybrid marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect has hired a new sales manager in Denmark.

Rikke Pagh has joined KPI OceanConnect Global Accounts as sales manager in Middelfart asof this month, she said in an update to her LinkedIn profile on Wednesday.

Pagh will be responsible for sales via AuctionConnect, the firm's online bunker procurement platform.

"I am very excited to inform that as per 01.08.23 I have joined KPI OceanConnect Global Accounts," Pagh said.

"I will be Sales Manager for AuctionConnect - our online Auction platform for bunker procurement."

She was previously at sister company Dan-Bunkering as a bunker trader from July 2004 to this month.