Norsepower to Equip Berge Rederi's Cargo Vessels with Rotor Sails

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The rotor sails will also feature battery packs and shaft generators, allowing the vessels to operate in hybrid mode for short distances. Image Credit: Norsepower

Norwegian shipowner Berge Rederi has contracted wind propulsion firm Norsepower to install two fixed-rotor sails on each of its two new cargo vessels.

Both vessels, currently under construction at China's Jiangsu SOHO Marine Heavy Industry, will feature the rotor sails upon delivery, Norsepower said in a statement on its website.

The first cargo vessel equipped with rotor sails will be delivered this year.

Rotor sails, or Flettner rotors, are cylindrical structures mounted on vessels. It uses the Magnus effect to generate air pressure and create thrust using the spinning motion.

Under favourable wind conditions, the rotating rotor sails provide additional propulsion, allowing the main engine to throttle back and reduce fuel consumption while maintaining speed.

Norsepower says that its rotor sails can operate in harsh weather conditions like rain, snow and during high winds.