Electric River Vessel to Launch on Thames Next Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Oceandiva: artist's impression. Image Credit / Oceandiva.

An electric powered river vessel is to launch on the Thames River next year.

The ship, Oceandiva, will be the first vessel to plug into a network of shoreside charging points developed by British company Net Zero Marine Services.

NZMS's shore power hydrogen project will be developed over the next eight years, NZMS director Miles Cole told the UK politics website Politics Home.

The company's overall aim is to reduce the use the fossil fuel by river traffic by 80% by 2030.

Oceandiva is a carbon dioxide-neutral corporate events venue that will start operating on the Thames early next year, according to its website.