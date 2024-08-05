Two New Ship Attacks Reported in Gulf of Aden

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The attacks were the first reported off Yemen in about two weeks. Image Credit: UKMTO

Two new attacks on a commercial ship were reported in the Gulf of Aden over the weekend, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The attacks were the first reported off Yemen in about two weeks.

The MV Groton came under attack for the first time about 170 nautical miles east of Aden at 1:30 PM UTC on Saturday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"The master of a merchant vessel reports the armed security team observed a small explosion in close proximity to the vessel," the agency said.

"There is no damage, and all crew are reported safe.

"The vessel is proceeding to its next port of call."

The second attack on the same ship took place about 125 nautical miles east of Aden at 5:57 PM UTC on Saturday.

"The company security officer reports that the vessel was hit by a missile.

"No fires, water ingress or oil leaks have been observed.

"The vessel is proceeding to its next port of call."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past nine months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies have been avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.