Uniper Teams Up With Liquid Wind to Develop E-Methanol Plant in Sweden

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two companies's planned NorthStarH2 project in Östersund is slated to produce more than 100,000 mt/year of synthetic methanol. Image Credit: Liquid Wind

Energy company Uniper is set to work with Liquid Wind to develop a synthetic methanol plant in Sweden.

The two companies's planned NorthStarH2 project in Östersund is slated to produce more than 100,000 mt/year of synthetic methanol, Liquid Wind said in a statement on its website.

The plans envisage the shipping and chemical industries being the main consumers of the plant's output.

"NorthStarH2 shows clearly that Sweden continues to drive the green transition with the help of the country's renewable sources, and that eFuel will play a crucial role in electrifying numerous sectors such as shipping, aviation and chemical industries," Claes Fredriksson, CEO of Liquid Wind, said in the statement.

"This collaboration project, together with Uniper, represents another step forward for Liquid Wind, highlighting the importance of partnership in combination with cutting-edge technology in the fight against global warming."