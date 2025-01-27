Brittany Ferries Completes First LNG Bunkering in UK Port

by Ship & Bunker News Team

This marked the first LNG bunkering operation at Portsmouth International Port. Image Credit: LinkedIn of Bertrand Crispils

Ferry operator Brittany Ferries has bunkered LNG at Portsmouth International Port in the UK for the first time.

The bunkering took place last week, where LNG bunker supplier Titan supplied LNG to Brittany Ferries's new LNG-hybrid-electric vessel Saint-Malo, Bertrand Crispils, head of energy transition at Brittany Ferries, said in a LinkedIn post.

The LNG was delivered using Titan's LNG bunkering vessel Optimus.

This marked the first LNG bunkering operation at Portsmouth International Port, Crispils said.

LNG is already available at major global bunker hubs and has a more established supply chain than other alternative fuels.

This makes dual-fuel LNG newbuilds an attractive investment for shipowners seeking a readily available and scalable transitional fuel.

LNG produces 25% less CO2 than conventional marine fuels, but its main component, methane, is a potent greenhouse gas - trapping 86 times more heat than CO2 over a 20-year period, according to the International Council of Clean Transportation.

Methane slip during production, transport, and combustion chip away at the green credentials of gas-powered ships, and efforts to limit this problem are an important part of ensuring the sustainability of LNG as a bunker fuel. Over the longer term, fossil LNG will need to be replaced by bio- and synthetic LNG to reduce GHG emissions further.