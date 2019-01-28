Corvus Nets Five Ferry Battery Deal

Roger Rosvold, vice president sales at Corvus Energy image credit: Corvus

Battery maker Corvus is to supply its lithium batteries on five ferries being built in Norway.

The ferries are under construction for ferry company Fjord1 at Havyard shipyard.

The company's "lithium ion, battery-based energy storage systems" will be installed on the all-electric ferries.

"Corvus Energy is honoured to once again be selected by NES [Norwegian Electric Systems] to provide energy storage systems for Fjord1 ferries," said Roger Rosvold, vice president sales at Corvus Energy.

"NES is a skilled and experienced electrical system integrator, and our close partnership with the company in designing and delivering these innovative solutions is key to accelerating the adoption of energy storage systems."

Oil-derived fuel, which fuels the global fleet, is facing competition from a number of alternatives including from electric power. Batteries are an alternative power source for ships. Smaller vessels following set routes like ferries are seen as ideal for form of marine power.