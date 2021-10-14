Three Vessels Arrested in UK in September

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships were arrested after failing UK port state control inspections. File Image / Pixabay

Three ships were arrested in the UK in September after failing port state control inspections.

The first, the 152 DWT offshore supply vessel Adhara 1, was arrested at Southampton on September 1 with 22 deficiencies found, of which ten were considered grounds for detention, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said in a statement on its website last week. The ship was released again on September 15.

The second, the 7,400 DWT general cargo vessel Navin Falcon, was arrested at Tilbury on September 4 with 22 deficiencies, including four grounds for detention. The ship was released on September 20.

The third, the 51,700 DWT container ship Ren Jian 23, was arrested at Tilbury on September 10 with 31 deficiencies, including five grounds for detention. The ship was released on September 15.

Four other vessels detained in previous months remained under arrest in UK waters as of September 30, according to the MCA: the Serdika, the Poseidon, the Tecoil Polaris and the Cien Porciento.