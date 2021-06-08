Baltic Fuel Company Acquires Ice-class Bunker Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Veles bunker tanker. Image Credit / Baltic Fuel Company.

The St Petersburg-based Baltic Fuel Company has added an ice-class bunker tanker to its fleet for the purpose of supplying bunkers to ports in the Baltic and North Sea. It will also take on export duties, the company said in a statement posted on its website.

The ship will be renamed Veles, its former name is the Baltic Eagle.

The double-hull ice-class oil tanker is 7,000 deadweight tonnes and complies with MARPOL Annex VI requirements.

The vessel has a length of 119.1 meters (m), a width of16.9m, and a depth of 7.36m.

It has 13 cargo tanks and a main engine capacity of 3,840 kiloWatts, according to the statement