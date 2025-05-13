Suez Canal Offers 15% Rebate to Lure Back Boxships Amid Red Sea Calm

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Suez Canal Authority has announced a 15% rebate on transit dues for container ships of 130,000 tonnes or more. Image Credit: SCA

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) has announced a 15% rebate on transit dues for container ships.

This move aims to attract more boxship traffic back to the waterway as security concerns in the Red Sea show signs of easing.

Effective May 15, the Suez Canal Authority will grant a 15% rebate on transit dues for laden or ballast container ships with a gross tonnage of 130,000 tonnes or more, the canal authority said in a circular issued on Tuesday.

The rebate will be applicable for 90 days and applies to vessels transiting in both directions.

The move is seen as part of SCA's broader strategy to restore volumes lost during the months of rerouting around the Cape of Good Hope due to Houthi attacks

The rebate will be applied automatically, with no need for vessels to submit special requests or additional documentation.

The SCA has also been in discussions with major container lines, including CMA CGM, to encourage the full resumption of transits via the canal.