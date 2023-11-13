BlackCoral Energy Hires Global Bunker Trader in Monaco

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Papachristodoulou was previously a fleet superintendent for VShips Leisure in Monaco. Image Credit: Panteleimon Papachristodoulou / LinkedIn

Marine fuel trading firm BlackCoral Energy has hired a new bunker trader in Monaco.

Panteleimon (Dennis) Papachristodoulou joined the company as a global bunker trader based in Monaco in August, he told Ship & Bunker on Monday.

Papachristodoulou completed his MBA at the International University of Monaco, and holds a Chief Engineer (Unlimited) Certificate. His previous position was fleet superintendent for VShips Leisure in Monaco from May 2022 to July of this year. Earlier in his career he had worked for Carnival Cruise Line as an EGCS (scrubber) engineer, and in a variety of engineering roles for companies including Celebrity Cruises, Maran Gas Maritime, TMS Cardiff Gas and on private yachts.

BlackCoral Energy was set up in early 2020 by experienced bunkering professionals Jesper Christensen and Christoph Riecken. The firm has a significant presence in the global markets with plans to open additional offices in the near future.