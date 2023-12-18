BP Halts All Tanker Voyages Through Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Oil tankers now appear to be following the container industry in avoiding the Red Sea and Suez Canal. File Image / Pixabay

Global energy producer BP has halted all oil tanker transits through the Red Sea after recent attacks on commercial shipping in the area.

The company is 'temporarily pausing' voyages through the Red Sea, news agency Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing comments from the company.

"In light of the deteriorating security situation for shipping in the Red Sea, BP has decided to temporarily pause all transits through the Red Sea," the company was cited as saying.

Container lines MSC, AP Moller-Maersk, CMA CGM and Hapag-Lloyd have all made similar announcements since Friday.

Tanker firms Maersk Tankers and Euronav have also reportedly requested that all charters from now on come with the option to take the longer voyage around Africa rather than through Suez where applicable.