Hamburg and Ocean Network Express Sign Shore Power Agreement

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ocean Network Express becomes the first shipping firm to commit to using shore power at terminals in Hamburg. Image Credit: HPA

The Hamburg Port Authority (HPA) and Singapore-based shipping firm Ocean Network Express (ONE) have signed an agreement for the future use of shore power by container ships.

The deal was formalised during the Transport Logistic 2025 trade fair in Munich, ONE said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Shore power is gaining traction at ports worldwide as a way for ships to power onboard systems without relying on diesel engines. This helps in reducing the vessel's emissions during the port stays.

Since May 2024, Hamburg has been offering shore power for cruise and container ships, with plans to equip all container terminals by the end of 2025.

Systems are already in place at Eurogate CTH and HHLA CTT terminals, while installations at HHLA CTB and CTA are underway. ONE is the first shipping company to commit to using shore power at CTB and CTA.