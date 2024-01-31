BUNKER JOBS: ReSeaWorld Seeks Bunker and Lubricant Trader in Naples

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Italian trading firm ReSeaWorld is seeking to hire a bunker and lubricant trader in Naples.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and an educational background or work experience in shipping, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Daily negotiation with national and international customers and suppliers

Market analysis of product prices in the main ports worldwide

Daily quotation of the different products requested by customers

Expansion of the customer and supplier portfolio

Monitoring the progress of supplies, from issuing the order to delivery of the products

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.