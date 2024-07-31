Turkey Considering Own Emissions Trading Scheme

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Turkish ports: transhipment. File Image / Pixabay.

Turkey is considering an emissions trading scheme comparable to the one in place in the European Union.

According to International Carbon Action Partnership, the Turkish scheme is set to be trialled from October.

Under the EU scheme, ships calling at EU ports from outside the EU area wil be taxed on their emissions.

If the scheme becomes law, ships seeing Turkish ports as a way of reducing that tax would be unable to do so.

"Turkey's Asyaport was thought to be a possibility for ETS dodgers, and has experienced a bump in transhipment traffic this year," according to maritime news provider the Loadstar.

The rise in container throughput has been in part because of the Red Sea crisis as well as EU nearshoring.

However, if President Erdoğan approves the move this loophole, some 10 million metric tonnes of annual carbon dioxide emissions will come under regulation, the report said.