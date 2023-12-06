Container Ship Collides With Bridge in Suez Canal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Suez Canal is a key chokepoint for global shipping. File Image / Pixabay

A container ship has collided with a bridge in the Suez Canal, diverting traffic in the key chokepoint for global shipping.

The boxship ONE Orpheus collided with a floating bridge in the eastern lane of the canal on Wednesday, newspaper the Jerusalem Post reported, citing comments from the Suez Canal Authority.

The ship had suffered a rudder fault on its way from Singapore to the Netherlands, according to the report.

Ships passing through the canal from the south were diverted along the original branch of the waterway while tugs attempted to move the stricken vessel, but the passage of ships through the canal was unaffected overall, the authority was cited as saying.