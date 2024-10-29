BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Trader in Netherlands or UK

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of bunker trading experience and an active transferable portfolio. Image Credit: Redstone Search Group

A marine fuels firm is seeking to hire an experienced bunker trader in the Netherlands or the UK.

Recruitment company Redstone Search Group highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on Monday, without naming the employer.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of bunker trading experience and an active transferable portfolio.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Specialise in trading bunkers and marine fuels, ensuring optimal pricing and compliance with industry standards.

Build and maintain strong relationships with key clients, providing timely support and tailored fuel solutions to maximise client satisfaction and retention.

Monitor market trends in target regions and make informed trading decisions that align with company objectives and client needs.

Role reports to Head Trader in the UK/Netherlands office

